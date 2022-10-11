They are among 27 others from the Ribble Valley, Hyndburn and Blackburn chosen to represent East Lancashire at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next July.

Each member has to raise £4,000 in order to attend the jamboree, some of this is to subsidise children from poorer nations.

The picture shows the nine Scouts from Burnley and Pendle on a training weekend in London competing with 40 groups to complete a scavenger hunt all over the capital!

Part of the preparation for the three week trip, where they will merge with 50,000 other Scouts, includes attending five UK training camps and eight social events to make sure the unit has the skills, resilience and confidence to make the most of the event.

Phil Riley, who is Unit 49 assistant leader and St Stephens Group Scout Leader said: "The main outcomes for our young people are gaining knowledge about other cultures, personal confidence building and learning skills for life.