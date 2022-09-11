News you can trust since 1877
Burnley schoolgirl's hand crocheted crown and marmalade sandwich creation is moving tribute to the Queen

As the nation unites to pay its respects to the Queen, a 10-year-old Burnley schoolgirl has produced her own unique tribute to Her Majesty.

By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 7:17 pm

Bethany Marshall crocheted a crown which she paired with a slice of bread and a jar of marmalade with a hand written note saying: "For later...Sleep tight Ma'am, love from Bethany.'

Historic Burnley church chosen to host commemorative service to celebrate the li...

The tribute is a nod to the comical sketch the Queen took part in with Paddington Bear to celebrate her platinum jubilee earlier this year. The nation watched Her Majesty interact with the famous bear who is known for his love of marmalade sandwiches. And the Sovereign delighted the audience by revealing she always keeps one in her handbag!

Bethany Marshall (right) with her marmalade sandwich tribute for the Queen, with her best pal Daisie Lumsden and the Mayor of Burnley at the Royal proclamation reading this afternoon.

Bethany and her best friend Daisie Lumsden, who are both pupils at Springfield Primary School, were among the members of the public who attended this afternoon's Royal Proclamation ceremony to announce Charles III officially as the King.

The reading, conducted by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley, took place at the Peace Garden outside Burnley Library.

Several people laid floral tributes in memory of the Queen after the moving ceremony.

Bethany's moving tribute for Her Majesty
Bethany's beautiful hand crocheted crown
