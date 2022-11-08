Burnley schoolgirl becomes kickboxing world champion at the age of 15
A sporty Burnley schoolgirl has become a kickboxing double world champion at the age of 15.
Blessed Trinity RC College pupil Oliwia Kaczmarek competed in Prestatyn, in the 50-55kg category.
The Year 11 student celebrated gold at the WKA World Championships in Full-Contact Kicking for 14-15 age group and was gold medallist in the Light-Contact Kickboxing for the 15-17 age group. She overcame competitors from France, New Zealand and Ireland to win first place.
“It was really competitive and it was pressure with everyone watching and shouting,” said Oliwia who is a member of Dragons Kickboxing Club and has trained for seven years.
“I just love it, my family is my team and it’s part of me now,” she said. “I train four times a week and I compete most weekends. I have English, British and European titles and I hold the WKO world titles and now I am the WKA double world champion.”