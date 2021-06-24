Burnley schoolboy (seven) calls on Boris Johnson to put lifesaving equipment in every school in UK

The letter is from Alfie Smith (seven ) who will ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to install a defibrillator in every school in the country.

Alfie has already raised £300 towards buying a defib for his school, Brunshaw Primary, and, when he realised how vital the machines are, he felt it was important for every school to have one. And that's when he came up with the idea to write to the Prime Minister.

Motivated to start fundraising after Christian Eriksen's collapse on the football pitch during Denmark's Euro 2021 game with Finland, Alfie has set himself the challenge to walk or cycle a mile a day to raise the money. And he will complete 29 miles to represent the player's age.

Although he didn't see the match, Alfie started asking questions about what had happened to the player when he heard adults talking about the incident when Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest just before half time, received CPR before he was rushed to hospital.

When his family explained what defibrillators were he said he wanted to help buy one for the school because he wanted to keep his friends safe.

No stranger to fundraising Alfie raised the grand total of £1,200 for local foodbanks during lockdown when he heard that many vulnerable children were going hungry. Only last week Alfie was presented with a special community champion award from Morrison's store in Todmorden where he and his family did all the food shopping for the project.

The organisations that benefitted from a mixture of food and cash donations from Alfie were: St Matthew's and St Stephen's churches in Burnley Charter House Resource Centre in Morse Street, Burnley, Burnley Community Kitchen and Todmorden Foodbank.

Impressed by Alfie's efforts Unite North West 64, where his grandad works, donated £200 which Alfie put towards buying 200 Easter eggs for the Burnley Community Kitchen Easter appeal.

Clarets' fan Alfie received a letter of commendation from his favourite club and a personal letter of thanks from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær thanking him for his 'amazing efforts.'

And a 'well done' message from Manchester United player and England forward Marcus Rashford made Alfie's day. The player, who was awarded an MBE for a campaign he spearheaded to urge the government to extend its provision of free school meals, responded to a tweet put out by Lauren.

He retweeted a photograph of Alfie handing over 200 Easter eggs to Burnley Community Kitchen with the tagline 'Bless him, well done Alfie.'