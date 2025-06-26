Burnley schoolboy heading to California for World Junior Golf Championship
Ten-year-old Ritchie Riley, who attends Cliviger Primary School, will travel to Palm Springs to compete in the 9 – 10 age division of the tournament, which takes place from July 14 to 16.
Ritchie has been working hard in preparation, training locally at Nelson Golf Club and St Annes Old Links. Among his peers, he’s known for his long drives – regularly hitting over 200 yards – but it’s his short game and putting that have seen the biggest improvements in the past year.
Much of that progress is credited to his lessons with former European Tour professional James Robinson, a well-known golf coach who regularly features on the Rick Shiels YouTube channel.
Ritchie and his dad, Kev, will fly out to California a week before the event to acclimatise and get in some final practice ahead of the tournament.
“All the family are extremely proud of Ritchie,” said Kev. “It’s not easy to put in the time and dedication required to get to this standard. We just hope he enjoys the experience.”
The family also expressed thanks to St John’s CofE Primary School, Cliviger, for supporting Ritchie’s golfing ambitions, and to his sponsor, KCF Asset Finance, for backing his journey.
