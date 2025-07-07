The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment is to parade through Burnley in a Freedom of the Borough event tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade celebrates the historic bond between Burnley and the regiment, a relationship marked by the granting of the Freedom of the Borough honour in 2013.

The parade will begin at noon from St Peter’s Church in Church Street, and proceed to Turf Moor for a private reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, the several roads will be closed temporarily during the event between 11am and 1pm.

Road closures will be in place for the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment parade

The road closures include:

Church Street full-length closure from St Peter’s Church towards Centenary Way;

Centenary Way closure at the junction with Church Street and Yorkshire Street;

Yorkshire Street closure from Centenary Way junction towards Turf Moor;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Potts Way full-length closure adjacent to Turf Moor; and

Belvedere Road (part) – closure near the junction with Harry Potts Way.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Burnley MP Oliver Ryan expressed immense pride in Burnley’s identity as a regiment town and emphasised the community’s deep respect and gratitude for its veterans and serving personnel.

Leader of the House Lucy Powell MP joined him in paying tribute to all those honoured during Armed Forces Day in Burnley and welcomed news of the upcoming Freedom Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an immense honour for Burnley to welcome The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment back to our streets,” said Mr Ryan.

“Burnley is a regiment town, and our community has a long and close link to the regiment. It’s fantastic that they will be marching in our streets once again. Burnley was granted its Freedom by the Regiment in 2013, and it’s wonderful to see the Regiment back. I’m sure the whole community will join me in welcoming them home.

“I also want to place on record my thanks to Healthier Heroes for the vital work they do in supporting our veterans and their families. Andy and Rio, and all those involved, are active and dedicated members of our wider community, providing a truly essential and often life-changing service to those who have given so much for our country.”

Residents are encouraged to line the streets and show their support as the soldiers march through Burnley in full ceremonial uniform, accompanied by a military band and the regiment’s colours.