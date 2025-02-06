Burnley resident says these three back streets are plagued with drugs and rubbish

A Burnley resident is highlighting three back streets in Burnley that they say are riddled with drugs and rubbish.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims to often see piles of waste including used nappies and drug paraphernalia dumped at the back of Parkinson Street, Dall Street, and Reed Street in Burnley Wood. They are calling on the council to do more to tackle the issue.

They also claim to regularly witness drug dealing and substance misuse on the back streets.

"It's disgusting,” they said.

Rubbish dumped at the back of Parkinson Street in Burnley.

"Why should we have to live like this? I want it to stop, and the council to do more about it.

"There is also drug dealing on those back streets. People turn over the bins, sit on them, take drugs and drink cans of beers. There are needles everywhere.”

In its proposed new budget announced yesterday, the council outlined plans to help keep the town clean and safe. New enforcement officers will target dog fouling and waste, while mobile CCTV will help support a further crackdown on fly-tipping.

Two Saturday community clean-up days for each ward this year will utilise a spare refuse collection vehicle and provide residents with an opportunity to dispose of unwanted waste easily.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said the force is aware of issues with drugs in Burnley Wood.

“We have received reports from the area and are investigating. Anyone who witnesses drug dealing or anti-social behaviour, please call 101 or report it by signing up to the Lancashire Talking – our community messaging service.”