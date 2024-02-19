Extra dealers are booked to attend this month’s fair with everything from bargain boxes to super rare records on display for collectors to buy, sell, swap or trade.

Adrian Melling, one of the organisers behind the event, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for like-minded record vinyl fans to meet and chat over coffee at the food hall. Traders from Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, Blackpool are amongst the experts bringing their boxes to Burnley this weekend. The vinyl explosion has gained momentum over the past few years and continues to grow year on year. Burnley is establishing itself as the prime East Lancs venue for the vinyl collector.”