Burnley RAF man attempting to complete all 214 Wainwrights for men's mental health charity Andy's Man Club
Sergeant Lee Hargreaves, a regimental gunner, is hoping to scale his 214th and final Wainwright – a Lakeland peak – this Sunday to raise money for Andy’s Man Club, a national charity which has a Burnley branch that meets every Friday at Turf Moor.
But Lee, who has already completed the 213 other Wainwrights since beginning in January last year, will attempt his final 214th one, Rannerdale Knotts, carrying a 214lb pack of kit on his back.
The 36-year-old from Rosegrove, who also serves as a RAF careers adviser, said: “I first accessed Andy’s Man Club a couple of years ago when I was going through a difficult time, and soon realised that walking in the outdoors was great for my mental health.
“I completed my first Wainwright, Catbells, in January 2023, and have done all of the others bar one. Alfred Wainwright, for whom the peaks are named, suggested in his famous guide doing all 214 in 64 walks.
“If I complete my 214th on Sunday I will have done it in 42 walks. I purposely left Rannerdale Knotts until the end because it is quite an easy ascent and I wanted as many people as possible to take part with me.
“To make it an extra challenge for myself, I will attempt to do it carry a 214lb pack. Andy’s Man Club is such an important charity and I am now a facilitator for the Burnley branch. I wanted to give something back.”
Lee also organises and leads Remembrance Sunday every year in Burnley and volunteers at Burnley air cadets.
Andy’s Man Club, which began in York, is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the country and online.
The charity’s main aim is to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation.
According to data, in 2021 there were 5,583 suicides registered in England and Wales. Around three-quarters of these suicides were males.
To support Lee please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/lee-hargreaves-wainwright-challenge
