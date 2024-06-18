Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An RAF serviceman from Burnley, used to hitting the heights, is attempting to complete a mountainous challenge this weekend to raise money for a men’s mental health charity.

Sergeant Lee Hargreaves, a regimental gunner, is hoping to scale his 214th and final Wainwright – a Lakeland peak – this Sunday to raise money for Andy’s Man Club, a national charity which has a Burnley branch that meets every Friday at Turf Moor.

But Lee, who has already completed the 213 other Wainwrights since beginning in January last year, will attempt his final 214th one, Rannerdale Knotts, carrying a 214lb pack of kit on his back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old from Rosegrove, who also serves as a RAF careers adviser, said: “I first accessed Andy’s Man Club a couple of years ago when I was going through a difficult time, and soon realised that walking in the outdoors was great for my mental health.

Burnley RAF man Lee Hargreaves is attempting to complete all the Lake District's Wainwrights to raise money for Andy's Man Club

“I completed my first Wainwright, Catbells, in January 2023, and have done all of the others bar one. Alfred Wainwright, for whom the peaks are named, suggested in his famous guide doing all 214 in 64 walks.

“If I complete my 214th on Sunday I will have done it in 42 walks. I purposely left Rannerdale Knotts until the end because it is quite an easy ascent and I wanted as many people as possible to take part with me.

“To make it an extra challenge for myself, I will attempt to do it carry a 214lb pack. Andy’s Man Club is such an important charity and I am now a facilitator for the Burnley branch. I wanted to give something back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee also organises and leads Remembrance Sunday every year in Burnley and volunteers at Burnley air cadets.

Andy’s Man Club, which began in York, is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the country and online.

The charity’s main aim is to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation.

According to data, in 2021 there were 5,583 suicides registered in England and Wales. Around three-quarters of these suicides were males.