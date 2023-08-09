Two event organisers are promising to bring regular family-friendly festivals to one of Burnley's oldest public greenspaces after receiving council backing.

Craig Kennedy and Madge Nawaz were last week granted an alcohol and live music licence for five one-day events per year at Queen's Park.

The pair, who have hosted numerous events across the town in recent years, said they were delighted their application had been rubber-stamped – despite one objection from a neighbouring resident.

Bands in the Park, Queen's Park, 2019. Photo: Mickzeemouse

The licence allows for:

the sale by retail of alcohol on the premises from noon to 10pm Monday to Sunday

the provision of live and recorded music, performance of dance and anything similar both indoors and outdoors from noon to 10pm Monday to Sunday

the premise's opening hours to be from 8am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

The one objection, which was brought before Burnley Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee, raised concerns that events held at the park would lead to excessive noise, unruly behaviour, and people urinating among the trees.

It read: "The amount of time alcohol will be on sale is excessive amounting to all day drinking.

“We object on the grounds of prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance, and protection of children from harm. There will be loud bands and excessive noise. Drinking leads to drunkenness and unruly behaviour. With alcohol drinking comes the need to urinate. There are limited facilities in the park. Will there be extra urinals etc provided?“The park does not deserve to have people urinating among the trees.

"Noise nuisance from live amplified bands will reverberate around the whole area. We know this happens because we have experienced it previously.”

However, a Burnley Council spokesman said: “The application was approved subject to mandatory conditions and conditions consistent with the operating schedule.

“At this stage we don’t know what events are intended, but any event involving licensable activities will require consent in advance from Burnley Council as landowner.”

Mr Kennedy said: "Naturally, we were disappointed to receive one objection to the application. But we would again like to reassure that particular resident, and any other nearby residents who may have concerns, that we only have the park's, and the town's, best interests at heart.

"We're incredibly fortunate in Burnley to have so many wonderful greenspaces. And Queen's Park is no exception. The events we're planning to hold there aren't about causing noise and disruption; they are about bringing the community together to enjoy live music and entertainment in the most beautiful of surroundings. We're looking forward to releasing more details in due course."

Mr Nawaz added: “We have been holding family-friendly events at Queen’s Park – in conjunction with Burnley Council and the Friends of the Park – for a number of years now, and we have never received any complaints. We have the utmost respect for the park, and the council staff who work tirelessly to maintain it all year round.