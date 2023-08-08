A planning application has been made to convert one of Burnley’s oldest pubs, that closed as licensed premises 13 years ago, back into a hotel.

If successful the application for the former Sparrow Hawk Hotel in Church Street would create 51 bedrooms over three floors with a large dining room and games’ room.

The application for change of use from student accommodation to a hotel has been made by Ms Hannah Fawdon of Hybrid Planning & Development, The Old Vyner Street Gallery, London.

A planning application has been made to convert one of Burnley’s oldest pubs, that closed as licensed premises 13 years ago, back into a hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After closing its doors in 2010 the building was used as a university hall of residence for students at the University College of Football Business. But the iconic building became available as the UCFB announced it was re-locating to Manchester in 2017.

Popular with Clarets' fans and real ale lovers in its heyday, The Sparrow Hawk was listed in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) guide and was also one of the venues for the annual Burnley Blues Festival.

The hotel site was once the town centre with shops and a market hall before the current town centre was developed in the 1700s. The hotel’s name derives from the bird that can be seen in the Towneley coat of arms but according to local history before it was named the Sparrow Hawk in around 1830, it was called the Towneley Arms.

Ward councillor Afrasiab Anwar, who is also the leader of Burnley Council, said that while he has no objections to the planning application he believes that if change of use is approved it needs to be a ‘true’ hotel and not used as a hostel or similar type of facility used for longer term use.

A planning application has been made to convert one of Burnley’s oldest pubs, The Sparrow Hawk, that closed as licensed premises 13 years ago, back into a hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In my opinion this needs to be a condition for the applicants as the site is located on a major route into and out of the town centre and the entrance to the site is directly onto the main road.

"There are two schools close to the site which is on a gateway into the town centre and any change of use should enhance the area and compliment the work being done to lift neighbouring Yorkshire Street.