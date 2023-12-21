Burnley pupils winning designs for MP Antony Higginbotham's Christmas card posted to King Charles and 10 Downing Street

Over one and half thousand children entered the annual competition to design a Christmas card that has been sent to Buckingham Palace and 10, Downing Street from Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking about the competition Antony said:“This year, given the huge response to my Christmas card competition, I enlisted a little help from Burnley College’s art students who helped shortlist from the thousands of entries that came in. We’ve seen some really fantastic designs this year and I want to thank the college students and the principal Karen Buchanan for their assistance in choosing a winner.”

Arthur Trevor, a year six pupil at Rosewood Primary School and Callum, a year 11 student at TAS St James School, Burnley have both won the competition which will see Antony’s Christmas card split between the two designs. Both winners received a Parliamentary goodie bag from Antony including a House of Parliament notepad, pens and chocolate. Antony added: “A massive well done to the winners. I saw so many brilliant designs from all across Burnley and Padiham. But Arthur and Callum should be really proud of themselves.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is one of the two winning designs for Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham's official Christmas card this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their designs will go right across the country this Christmas, including to His Majesty the King. He too will be able to see the talent we have in Burnley and Padiham.

"I’d like to say a massive thankyou to all the schools who participated, and for making this year even better than last.”