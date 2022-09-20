Presley Pennington, 14, a pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, is a massive admirer of the undefeated boxing legend, and was so determined to meet his hero, he visited Morecambe with family, and headed out on 6am run, to try and see him.

“I saw on Instagram that he runs down the seafront in Morecambe most days for his well-being,” said Presley.

Presley Pennington, a pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, with world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I said to my grandma ‘I want to meet Tyson.’ We have a caravan in Morecambe so we decided to try and make it happen!

“The weird thing is the day before, when we got to Morecambe, I saw Tyson in his car near Sainsbury’s out the blue and he shook my hand, I got a picture and he gave me a hat which he signed.

“The next day I got up and ready for 6am and we saw him on the run and he remembered me. I only ran a little way with him but the adrenaline kept me going!

“They say don’t meet your heroes but he has such a good personality. I have two books on him and the reason he inspires me is that he was struggling, he had bad mental health problems and wanted to crash into a wall. Then he thought of his kids, started training and became the heavyweight champion of the world. I admire that he turned his life around so quickly."

Presley posted a video of him running with Tyson, and gave it to the school’s Twitter feed.

“All my friends laughed at it. They thought it was great.”

And who does he expect to win if the highly anticipated Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua mega bout goes ahead in December?

“Tyson will absolutely smash him,” said Presley. “He is a warrior. I would bet £2m on Tyson winning if I could, I am that confident!”

While Presley admits to enjoying boxing, he already has plans for his future.