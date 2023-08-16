News you can trust since 1877
Burnley play area refurbishment unveiled

A newly refurbished play area in Burnley has been officially opened.
By John Deehan
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

The playground in Healey Wood underwent a £45,000 makeover, and now includes features such as a zip-line, new basket swing, see-saw and climbing frame. Other existing equipment has been refurbished and improved.

The work was part-funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with the balance being met by Burnley Council. Further SPF money has been set aside to carry out improvements to other play areas at Clifton Street and Malvern Avenue, both in Burnley.

The Healey Wood site was officially opened by Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and greenspaces, and ward Coun. Martyn Hurt, with help from local children.

Coun. Harbour said: “It’s great to see the play area being given a new lease of life and I’m sure it will be well used. It’s a great community asset and part of an ongoing, wider programme of improvements to play areas across the borough.”

