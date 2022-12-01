Lee Mansfield spent four years trying to capture the perfect wintry shot of Pendle, finally pulling off the feat last Christmas.

“Every year when it snowed I went to that spot, but the conditions just weren’t quite right until last year,” said Lee, who won a Sony 4 ZV-1 camera worth £699. “I knew in my mind how I wanted it to look.

Lee Mansfield's winning Pendle Hill photograph

“It all just came together last Christmas. I got there about 11am and setup my tripod. When I arrived the conditions were ok, the snow looked good, the sky was moving but the reflection was not the best.

“I waited about 30 minutes, then decided it was not going to work. I decided to pack up my gear away then all of a sudden the sun hit the lake casting the most beautiful reflection of Pendle Hill I have ever seen.

“I quickly setup my camera mounted it on my tripod then took a 30-second long exposure.

“A man who was walking past when I took it said to me, ‘That’s the winning shot’. And he was right. I felt so proud and it was definitely worth all the failed trips to capture this photo.”

Lancashire Life’s competition launched the week after, and Lee, who works in IT, wasted no time in submitting his entry.

“This is only the second competition I’ve ever entered, I came second in the first one. I’m definitely going to be entering some more next year though."

