News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tim Hortons: Customers queue for 10 hours for the opening of new Burnley coffee shop

People queued up for 10 hours for the opening of a new Burnley coffee shop.

By Laura Longworth
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee and donut chain, opened its first Lancashire store at 7am today in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way.

Louis Gilbraith was the first customer, scooping a year’s worth of coffee, after queuing from 9pm last night. Meanwhile, the first 100 customers won a free breakfast.

Hide Ad
Read More
Tim Hortons: First look into Canadian coffee and donut chain as its open its fir...
The first customer at Tim Hortons was Louis Gilbraith, who is pictured with Burnley restaurant manager Randhir Tomar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Most Popular

Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The first customers at Tim Hortons enjoying their breakfast: (l-r) Kristen Mortenson, Halle Street-Laraway and Louis Gilbraith. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Hide Ad
Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Sarah and Adam Ashworth were amongst the first customers at Burnley's new restaurant Tim Hortons. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Hide Ad
Staff member Mudassar Choudhary serves some of the first customers inside Burnley's newest restaurant TIm Hortons. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Tim HortonsBurnleyPeopleLancashire