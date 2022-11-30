Tim Hortons: Customers queue for 10 hours for the opening of new Burnley coffee shop
People queued up for 10 hours for the opening of a new Burnley coffee shop.
By Laura Longworth
Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee and donut chain, opened its first Lancashire store at 7am today in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way.
Louis Gilbraith was the first customer, scooping a year’s worth of coffee, after queuing from 9pm last night. Meanwhile, the first 100 customers won a free breakfast.