After Pastor Mick Fleming founded Church on The Street (COTS) to help the homeless and impoverished in the town, he found support from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Pastor Mick, whose autobiography includes a foreword by Prince William, says he met the royal couple three times while his wife Sarah was recovering from cancer.

Following the 42-year-old princess’ moving statement earlier this week revealing her cancer diagnosis, the charity founder urges the nation to “get behind” her.

Prince William and Kate Middleton greet Pastor Mick Fleming at Church on the Street in Burnley.

“Cancer is close to our heart. When Kate invited us to Westminster Abbey, my wife Sarah had cancer, which was very serious, and she has children, so we understand the worry and stress of it all. Sarah had cancer five times. When people are diagnosed with it, it touches us because of our faith.

"Prince William wrote the foreword for my book and we have a type of relationship and bond because of that. When we met them in Burnley, they prayed with us both.”

The future king and queen visited COTS in its former Hammerton Street home in January 2022 to see first-hand the work being done to help the growing number of people struggling with addiction, poverty and homelessness in the town.

Burnley's Pastor Mick Fleming and his wife Sarah are attending a royal garden party in honour of his commendable charity work with Church on the Street.

Talking about the princess’ statement earlier this week, Pastor Mick added: "Kate’s using the opportunity to raise some awareness about cancer. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your status is, cancer is a great leveller. The Princess of Wales has it and Sarah had it: you've got someone working-class from Burnley and the future queen. It's classless. It doesn’t matter about money or prestige. Anybody can have it. We’re all the same.