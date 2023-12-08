News you can trust since 1877
Burnley musician John Garrett hosts concert in memory of friend who hosted Christmas toy appeal for 26 years

The legacy of a caring former Burnley woman, who ran a Christmas toy appeal for 26 years, will continue thanks to her family and friends.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Musician and singer John Garrett held a concert at St Catherine’s Church in Burnley in honour of his lifelong friend Rachel Butterworth who died in April after a courageous battle with cancer. The pair studied A’l evel music at the former St Theodore’s sixth form in Burnley. Rachel lived in the town all her life until she moved to Kelbrook three years ago. John said: “Rachel was a great friend with a heart of gold who was always thinking of others.”

The concert was a great success, raising over £1,500 towards Rachel’s appeal so her husband Tony and son Josh, can continue with it. Tony and a group of friends from ELE Advanced Technologies Ltd in Nelson tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks in August.

Burnley musician John Garrett held a concert in memory of his friend, Rachel Butterworth, who hosted Christmas toy appeal for 26 years
Tony said:“Pushing ourselves to the limits this endeavour was not only a tribute to Rachel but also an opportunity to continue her legacy of spreading happiness.” The concert and three peaks challenge have raised the grand total of £4,500 and many gifts have already been delivered to the children’s ward at Airedale Hospital in Keighley. Tony said: “The kindness and support that people have shown us has been amazing. Rachel had a heart full of compassion and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

“Rachel loved the quote from Charlie Mackesy book The Boy, The mole, The fox and The Horse: ‘Life is difficult but you are loved’ and with the money raised many children will smile this Christmas, something that Rachel always believed in.”

