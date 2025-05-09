Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley mum has spoken about the mystery donation that made her poorly two-year-old daughter’s dream come true.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashleigh Bleasdale’s daughter, Georgia, who celebrates her third birthday this month, has been using Derian House Children’s Hospice since she was just three-months-old. Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, Georgia and Ashleigh enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Disney World – where no expense was spared – with grandma Jayne, and big brothers Grayson, six, and Jaxon, four.

Ashleigh said: “Without this kind-hearted mystery person, our family would never have been able to go to Disney World. Thank you is never enough – our family has been given an opportunity we would never have experienced otherwise. It has been life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t know what the future looks like for Georgia, and we are so grateful that we could make such incredible memories for her and her brothers. The person who did this is like an angel. Nobody does things like this in this life. But it proves there are kind-hearted and generous people out there.”

Georgia with Cinderella at Disney World.

Last year, a mystery donor set out to give one Derian House family the gift of an unforgettable Disney trip. Unable to choose, the charity invited families to share their stories and videos explaining why they deserved the chance to win the magical holiday. Believing only one family would be chosen, the families arrived at a top-secret presentation at the hospice, where it was promised the winners would be revealed. But smiles and happy tears filled the room as it was revealed that in fact the generous donor had decided to send all 13 families on a Disney adventure of their choice.

“We almost didn’t go to the Disney presentation. I just didn’t believe we would win – we were all in shock,” said Ashleigh.

Georgia and her family flew out to Florida on Sunday, March 30th for a fortnight – with plenty of pocket money courtesy of the mystery benefactor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We stayed in a beautiful villa in Florida - it was bigger than my house!” continued Ashleigh.

Georgia and her family meet Mickey Mouse.

“And one of the best things ever was, for once, I didn’t have to say no to my children. We did absolutely everything we wanted to. And I made sure they all came home with keepsakes that would remind them of this experience forever. Georgia’s is extra special – a Disney Minnie Mouse Pandora bracelet. As she gets older, it will be a reminder of the wonderful time we had, and of the kindness that is out there in the world.

“We all absolutely loved Disney, it was a dream come true. You can’t even begin to describe the scenery, the colours, and the characters. The children’s rides especially were fantastic, they were so interactive. Georgia loved the Moana water fountain trail in Epcot. She loved the music and walking through the water to cool down from the heat. We all loved the Frozen Ever After ride and the Mickey Mouse ride.

“There was an interactive meet with Belle where we got to play a role. Georgia played Chip the teacup, Grayson played a wardrobe, and I was a knight. Jaxon played the Beast and danced with Belle. He was gobsmacked, you should have seen his eyes. It was so cute, my heart melted. I think that was one of my favourite things, seeing the kids meet the characters. They were so good with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia, and Jaxon dancing with Belle.

“We managed to get front row seats to watch the Fantasmic open air show. Georgia was absolutely mesmerised. Jaxon didn’t move once, he was so absorbed in it. We saw everything – and got wet through! It was amazing!

“We went to Sea World, we went to Peppa Pig World, Legoland, Magic Kingdom. Epcot and Hollywood Studios were my favourites. We must have walked miles and miles. I actually managed to get an evening on my own to try out the big rides, which was amazing.

“While we were there the weather was so hot, and there were a couple of tropical rainstorms which were like nothing I’d heard before!” added Ashleigh.

“The villa we stayed in had everything we needed. It was just a 20-minute drive from everything at Disney. There was an amazing pool where we could relax. There was a splash park, too, for toddlers that Georgia loved. The kids absolutely loved it all. It was like a home from home, too, as I needed a kitchen for Georgia’s needs. There was a washing machine, so we had nothing to wash when we came home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia and her family meet Goofy.

“I can’t tell you how much this holiday has meant to us all. Thank you will never be enough. For a mystery donor to make our dreams come true, and the dreams of other Derian House families, is just incredible. These memories will stay with us forever. I’m just so grateful.”

Derian House, based in Chorley, cares for more than 400 seriously ill babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West helping them to make the most of every moment.

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive at Derian House, said, “For our families, to be able to make special memories on a Disney holiday is absolutely priceless – it truly means the world. We are so happy that Georgia and her family had such a magical time.

“We are all overwhelmed by the generosity of our mystery donor – this is an absolutely incredible gesture that will always be remembered. Our children and their families face incredibly tough challenges every day, and for someone to make this dream come true is beyond wonderful. We can’t express how grateful we are.”