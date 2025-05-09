11 photos of VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations at Burnley's Tesco store

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th May 2025, 10:11 BST
Staff at Burnley’s Tesco store hosted a very special VE Day 80th anniversary party.

Veterans, councillors and members of the community were invited to the event which was hosted by the Burnley town centre store’s community champion.

The store cafe was festooned with flags, bunting and balloons and a tradtional buffet was laid on for guests. And, of course, there was a sing a long of wartime songs including ‘We’ll Meet Again.’

.

1. Burnley's Tesco store hosted a VE Day 80th anniversary party

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Burnley's Tesco store hosted a VE Day 80th anniversary party

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. Burnley's Tesco store hosted a VE Day 80th anniversary party

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. Burnley's Tesco store hosted a VE Day 80th anniversary party

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TescoBurnleyVeterans
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice