Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midwife Abby Dunbar will run the race on her birthday on Sunday, April 21st, in aid of Pendleside Hospice. She will also complete the challenge in tribute to her Auntie Elaine who died 11 years ago.

The 33-year-old will follow in the footsteps of her dad, who has completed the marathon three times, as well as her sister, husband and brother-in-law, who has cystic fibrosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a family tradition and because my aunty died and I want to do it for Pendleside, I feel it’s my turn. I thought this would never happen to me. I’m not really a sporty person but I’m going to give it a good go. I’m excited and scared because it’s all new to me.

Burnley mum Abby Dunbar is taking on the London Marathon in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

“Because I’ve seen the thrill that my family have had from doing it, I’m excited about crossing that finish line. I feel like my aunty will be looking down on me.”

Abby began training on New Year’s Day and, motivated by a fundraising target of £2,500 for the hospice, she completed her first 10-mile run by the end of January, saying: "Pendleside do incredible work and they need every bit of support they can get.”

She is also using the challenge as an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of smear tests in order to detect cervical cancer before it is too late.

Burnley mum Abby Dunbar's auntie Elaine, who she is running the London Marathon in memory of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My aunty has been gone 11 years this year and I’m still struggling to accept it. She died at 44-years-old because she didn’t go for a smear. I want ladies to go for them. They get embarrassed about them but you are in and out – they take minutes.”

To help her hit her fundraising target, Abby will host a children’s Princess Afternoon Tea on Sunday, March 24th, from noon to 3pm at Greenbrook Methodist Church in Burnley. It will feature VIP guest Cinderella, plus a bouncy castle and more.

Call or text her on 07535 782 785 to book a ticket.