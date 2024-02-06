Burnley mum taking on the London Marathon in memory of her auntie who died of cervical cancer
Midwife Abby Dunbar will run the race on her birthday on Sunday, April 21st, in aid of Pendleside Hospice. She will also complete the challenge in tribute to her Auntie Elaine who died 11 years ago.
The 33-year-old will follow in the footsteps of her dad, who has completed the marathon three times, as well as her sister, husband and brother-in-law, who has cystic fibrosis.
“It’s a family tradition and because my aunty died and I want to do it for Pendleside, I feel it’s my turn. I thought this would never happen to me. I’m not really a sporty person but I’m going to give it a good go. I’m excited and scared because it’s all new to me.
“Because I’ve seen the thrill that my family have had from doing it, I’m excited about crossing that finish line. I feel like my aunty will be looking down on me.”
Abby began training on New Year’s Day and, motivated by a fundraising target of £2,500 for the hospice, she completed her first 10-mile run by the end of January, saying: "Pendleside do incredible work and they need every bit of support they can get.”
She is also using the challenge as an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of smear tests in order to detect cervical cancer before it is too late.
“My aunty has been gone 11 years this year and I’m still struggling to accept it. She died at 44-years-old because she didn’t go for a smear. I want ladies to go for them. They get embarrassed about them but you are in and out – they take minutes.”
To help her hit her fundraising target, Abby will host a children’s Princess Afternoon Tea on Sunday, March 24th, from noon to 3pm at Greenbrook Methodist Church in Burnley. It will feature VIP guest Cinderella, plus a bouncy castle and more.
Call or text her on 07535 782 785 to book a ticket.
And to make a donation to the cause, please head to https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/abigail-dunbar