The Padiham Greenway was opened in 2010 and is a cycling and walking route that runs over the old railway track bed of the Padiham Loop Line from Padiham to the towpath of the Leeds Liverpool canal close to Rose Grove station. As part of the National Cycle Network it connects Padiham with surrounding villages, Burnley town centre, and a number of industrial sites.

Bridge 13, as it was previously known, caried the railway and now footbridge over the River Calder in Padiham, and was constructed of local stone.

In June 2021 the bridge was closed due to concerns over the structural condition of the bridge, with various mineshafts running underneath the foundations.

Padiham Greenway

Speaking in the House of Commons Burnley and Padiham’s MP, Antony Higginbotham, said: “The Padiham greenway in my constituency is used by hundreds, if not thousands, of residents for leisure and to get to work. However, since June 2021, the Padiham greenway bridge, which crosses the Calder, has been closed because of concerns over structural damage and mineshafts underneath it.

“I have been working with Sustrans, the Environment Agency and the Coal Authority to try to find a resolution so that the bridge can be reopened and residents can use it, but to date we have not managed to find one, and more inspections are necessary.

“Could I enlist the Leader of the House’s help and also ask for a debate in Government time on the importance of local greenways for leisure and commuting to work?”

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt responded, saying: “I thank my honourable friend for raising this issue.

“The bridge sounds like a vital route for his constituents, and I shall happily raise the issue with ministers to see what assistance and advice they can give him. His assiduous campaigning has resulted in the chief executive of the Coal Authority offering to meet him to discuss the issue further, and I wish him luck in those discussions.”

Speaking afterwards, Antony added: “This is a vital connection for people in Padiham and further afield. I’ve got a meeting with the Coal Authority in the diary so we can keep progressing this and I’ll be reiterating to them that there can be no question about the bridge ultimately being reopened, and all those with some responsibility need to be playing their part. I also want to thank the various community groups who are also pushing this cause, and Cllr Jamie McGowan who continues to raise this in Burnley Council too.”