Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham signs Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment

Burnley and Padiham’s MP Antony Higginbotham has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, in honour of those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:48 GMT
Holocaust Memorial Day falls on 27th January every year, the anniversary of the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, in 1945. Across the UK – and world – people will come together to remember the horrors of the past.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘Fragility of Freedom’. Holocaust Memorial Day is also an opportunity to remember and pay tribute to all of those persecuted by the Nazis, including Roma and Sinti people, disabled people, gay men, political opponents to the Nazis and others.

Also remembered are those affected by genocide since, in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. After signing the Book of Commitment, Antony said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Burnley and Padiham to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“Today, I pledge to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust and speak out against all forms of antisemitism, which in recent months has risen exponentially and which needs to be tackled head on.”

