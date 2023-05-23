He greeted the children as they arrived and chatted with them over breakfast before the walk. Headteacher Samaira Nasim said: “ Wellbeing is the golden thread that runs through everything that we do. We encourage our whole school community – pupils, parents and staff – to be more active. Walking and cycling also gives you time for reflection and to enjoy your surroundings.”

Jordan Coates, who organised the event said, “It’s good to join other schools across Lancashire to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles and his long- term interest in protecting the environment. It is a reminder that our travel choices can help to lower our county’s carbon footprint.”

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham joined students from Springfield Primary School for Lancashire Walk to School day

After the walk Mr Higginbotham handed out Lancashire Walks to School certificates and was pleased when he was presented with one as well.

saying: “It was lovely to join pupils at Springfield Primary School for their Walk to School Day. Walking brings so many benefits and so it was great to promote it with the children - what a lively bunch they were too. All enjoyed the walk which was preceded by a breakfast club where their curious minds quizzed me on what I’ve been up to since I last visited.

“It’s initiatives like this which really do promote the benefits of walking. I’d like to thank the teachers and staff for organising and for letting me take part.”

