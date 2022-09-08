News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Mayor’s charity cricket match declared a huge success

The first ever Burnley Mayor’s charity cricket match has been declared a huge success.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:02 pm

The event took place at Stonyhurst College in Clitheroe and featured teams made up of local councillors, faith leaders, community activists and youngster.

Burnley Mayor Coun. Cosima Towneley lined up for the Greens, while Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar captained the White team.

Councillors, faith leaders, community activists and youngsters came together for the Burnley Mayor's inaugural charity cricket match

Kits were sponsored by ANW Architects, and it was Coun. Anwar’s team who came out on top following a hard-fought contest.

He said: "We are grateful to the headmaster at Stonyhurst and the Mayor of the Ribble Valley for granting us permission to play the match.

"It was a fun way of bringing everyone together for a good cause. It was a great day. Initially we thought it would be a one off, but following the success there have been calls to make it an annual event. I'm on a hat-trick, so already looking forward to the next one.”

