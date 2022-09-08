Burnley Mayor’s charity cricket match declared a huge success
The first ever Burnley Mayor’s charity cricket match has been declared a huge success.
The event took place at Stonyhurst College in Clitheroe and featured teams made up of local councillors, faith leaders, community activists and youngster.
Read More
Burnley Mayor Coun. Cosima Towneley lined up for the Greens, while Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar captained the White team.
Most Popular
-
1
20 fabulous photos of claret and blue fans' wedding reception at Burnley FC's James Hargreaves suite
-
2
Two-week safety project on Watt Street Bridge in Sabden to begin this month
-
3
High-value cars stolen in Colne have been recovered in Bradford by police
-
4
Burnley support hub Snowdrop Doula CIC launches ALBI Scheme to help struggling new parents buy essential baby items like prams, cots and car seats
-
5
Homeless man pleads guilty to attacking two women dog walkers on Leeds and Liverpool Canal
Kits were sponsored by ANW Architects, and it was Coun. Anwar’s team who came out on top following a hard-fought contest.
He said: "We are grateful to the headmaster at Stonyhurst and the Mayor of the Ribble Valley for granting us permission to play the match.
"It was a fun way of bringing everyone together for a good cause. It was a great day. Initially we thought it would be a one off, but following the success there have been calls to make it an annual event. I'm on a hat-trick, so already looking forward to the next one.”