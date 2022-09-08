The event took place at Stonyhurst College in Clitheroe and featured teams made up of local councillors, faith leaders, community activists and youngster.

Burnley Mayor Coun. Cosima Towneley lined up for the Greens, while Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar captained the White team.

Kits were sponsored by ANW Architects, and it was Coun. Anwar’s team who came out on top following a hard-fought contest.

He said: "We are grateful to the headmaster at Stonyhurst and the Mayor of the Ribble Valley for granting us permission to play the match.