4. Sinderella - The Adult Panto

By invitation of Prince Charming, you are officially invited to The Royal Ball this month as Adult Panto Tour returns with Sinderella. This magical, naughty tale features a star-studded cast performing at Colne Muni on Wednesday from 7-30pm. Doors open at 6-45pm. Will poor Cinderella make it to the ball or will her wicked Step Mother, Detox (Drag Race Season Five and All Stars Season Two) and Ugly Sisters stop her? Will Prince Charming and HUNdini, David Potts (Ibiza Weekender) find Cinderella and ensure the glass slipper is returned to her and true love prevails? This utterly filthy "laugh-a-minute script" boasting cheesy anthems also stars Janey Jacke (Drag Race Holland Season 1 and UK vs The World Season 1) as Fairy Drag Mother while Davey Hopper returns at the lovable Buttons. Age 13 plus (contains adult material, including bad language and talk of a sexual nature. Parental guidance advised). Greet and photo takes place after the show. Customers will receive a digitally signed poster and a photo with the Drag Queens (this will be uploaded to Facebook within 72 hours of the event). Please purchase a meet and greet ticket for this opportunity. Tickets: Adult: £25.50; Meet and Greet: £36.50. Book at https://www.themuni.co.uk/ Pictured are: Tiana Biscuit (as Tiana Hardup); David Potts (Hundini); Janey Jacke (Fairy Godmonther); Sophia Stardust (Sophia Hardup); and Detox - Dutchess Detox (evil stepmother).

Photo: Adult Panto Tour