Daytime will bring street food, Bollywood dancing and smart vintage cars for a healthy dose of family fun while there will be free activities galore in aid of Pendleside Hospice, including a giant inflatable obstacle course.
But it night-time that is the jewel in the crown this weekend.
Our list of top things for a big night out in Burnley and Pendle has something for everyone, from Bingo Revolution and a hilarious adult panto to Motown crooners and an award-winning Lionel Richie tribute.
1. The Burnley Vintage Car Show
Burnley is gearing up for a full throttle event which will see classic motors and machines parked up at a number of town centre locations.
Taking place on Saturday from 11am-4pm, the Burnley Vintage Car Show is set to bring a range of retro vehicles right into the heart of the town for people to see and admire.
Cars will be positioned on St James’s Street, Curzon Street and The Mall, while Burnley Bus Station will display up to five classic buses from different decades during the 20th Century.
A famous machine from a well-known Disney film is also going to be in attendance which is sure to prove a hit with families, and the Burnley Alliance Silver Band will perform in the afternoon.
The event is free to attend.
Photo: Discover Burnley
2. Padiham Comedy Club at The Lawrence Hotel
Steve Royle and Tez Ilyas will tickle funny bones at The Lawrence Hotel on Friday.
Padiham Comedy Club returns with Steve Royle, a Gillard award-winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire and a finalist on ITV's Britain's Got Talent 2020.
Joining him is Tez Ilyas, who landed on the BBC New Talent Hot List in 2017 and achieved phenomenal success with his debut stand-up hour TEZ Talks in 2015. Guests will be treated to a delicious burger meal from 7pm before the comedy kicks off at 8pm.
One act to be confirmed MC Mel Moon will host.
Tickets: £13.50 or £19.50 via https://www.thelawrencehotel.co.uk/
Two-course dinner and ticket £29.95.
Over 18s only.
Photo: Christopher Furlong
3. Jersey Beats at Burnley Mechanics
Having wowed crowds in Blackpool since 2014, OH WHAT A NITE! is stopping off in Burnley on its national tour.
The tribute show to Jersey Beats will bring smiles to faces at Burnley Mechanics on Friday at 7-30pm.
Matt Andrews leads the vocal quartet as a tribute to Frankie Valli, telling the story of how the band formed and reached the dizzy heights of TV, fame and fortune.
Performing alongside him is an amazing trio of vocal talent in the form of Johnny, Michael and Toby who take the roles of Nick Massi, Bob Guadio and Tommy Devito.
Comedy host Leye D. Johns will bring a light-hearted flavour to proceedings while Viva show girls complete the cast line-up, with moves from the 60s and 70s.
The show will also bring current hits to life with that same Doo Wop style, making OH WHAT A NITE! different to any tribute show you will ever see.
Tickets: £26.50 via https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873635783
Photo: Burnley Mechanics
4. Sinderella - The Adult Panto
By invitation of Prince Charming, you are officially invited to The Royal Ball this month as Adult Panto Tour returns with Sinderella.
This magical, naughty tale features a star-studded cast performing at Colne Muni on Wednesday from 7-30pm. Doors open at 6-45pm.
Will poor Cinderella make it to the ball or will her wicked Step Mother, Detox (Drag Race Season Five and All Stars Season Two) and Ugly Sisters stop her?
Will Prince Charming and HUNdini, David Potts (Ibiza Weekender) find Cinderella and ensure the glass slipper is returned to her and true love prevails?
This utterly filthy "laugh-a-minute script" boasting cheesy anthems also stars Janey Jacke (Drag Race Holland Season 1 and UK vs The World Season 1) as Fairy Drag Mother while Davey Hopper returns at the lovable Buttons.
Age 13 plus (contains adult material, including bad language and talk of a sexual nature. Parental guidance advised).
Greet and photo takes place after the show. Customers will receive a digitally signed poster and a photo with the Drag Queens (this will be uploaded to Facebook within 72 hours of the event). Please purchase a meet and greet ticket for this opportunity.
Tickets: Adult: £25.50; Meet and Greet: £36.50. Book at https://www.themuni.co.uk/
Pictured are: Tiana Biscuit (as Tiana Hardup); David Potts (Hundini); Janey Jacke (Fairy Godmonther); Sophia Stardust (Sophia Hardup); and Detox - Dutchess Detox (evil stepmother).
Photo: Adult Panto Tour