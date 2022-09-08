News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
An amazing outdoor cinema experience is set to rock Towneley Park. Bohemian Rhapsody - a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury - will be screened on Sunday on a giant cinema screen under the stars. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound and culminates in their iconic performance at Live Aid. Gates open at 6-30pm and the film starts shortly after sunset. There will be music to enjoy before the movie with a soundtrack of songs from the 70s and 80s. Other film showings this weekend are: Friday, 6-30pm: West Side Story; Saturday, 6-30pm: Mamma Mia To book go to www.eventbrite.co.uk Picnics welcome. Film certificate 12A. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. The event will go ahead if it's raining. No seating provided unless you have VIP tickets. Blankets and camping chairs are allowed. On-site toilets will be available including accessible facilities. With the exception of guide dogs, no dogs or any other animals are allowed. For more details go to: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/towneley-park Pictured is the real Freddie Mercury, taken by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

What's on: Bohemian Rhapsody, Lionel Richie tribute, vintage cars and a giant inflatable obstacle course in aid of Pendleside Hospice; here are 10 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley THIS WEEKEND onward

Burnley and Colne’s nightlife is bustling this weekend thanks to a stellar line-up of music, games and comedy.

By Laura Longworth
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:55 am

Daytime will bring street food, Bollywood dancing and smart vintage cars for a healthy dose of family fun while there will be free activities galore in aid of Pendleside Hospice, including a giant inflatable obstacle course.

But it night-time that is the jewel in the crown this weekend.

Our list of top things for a big night out in Burnley and Pendle has something for everyone, from Bingo Revolution and a hilarious adult panto to Motown crooners and an award-winning Lionel Richie tribute.

1. The Burnley Vintage Car Show

Burnley is gearing up for a full throttle event which will see classic motors and machines parked up at a number of town centre locations. Taking place on Saturday from 11am-4pm, the Burnley Vintage Car Show is set to bring a range of retro vehicles right into the heart of the town for people to see and admire. Cars will be positioned on St James’s Street, Curzon Street and The Mall, while Burnley Bus Station will display up to five classic buses from different decades during the 20th Century. A famous machine from a well-known Disney film is also going to be in attendance which is sure to prove a hit with families, and the Burnley Alliance Silver Band will perform in the afternoon. The event is free to attend.

Photo: Discover Burnley

Photo Sales

2. Padiham Comedy Club at The Lawrence Hotel

Steve Royle and Tez Ilyas will tickle funny bones at The Lawrence Hotel on Friday. Padiham Comedy Club returns with Steve Royle, a Gillard award-winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire and a finalist on ITV's Britain's Got Talent 2020. Joining him is Tez Ilyas, who landed on the BBC New Talent Hot List in 2017 and achieved phenomenal success with his debut stand-up hour TEZ Talks in 2015. Guests will be treated to a delicious burger meal from 7pm before the comedy kicks off at 8pm. One act to be confirmed MC Mel Moon will host. Tickets: £13.50 or £19.50 via https://www.thelawrencehotel.co.uk/ Two-course dinner and ticket £29.95. Over 18s only.

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

3. Jersey Beats at Burnley Mechanics

Having wowed crowds in Blackpool since 2014, OH WHAT A NITE! is stopping off in Burnley on its national tour. The tribute show to Jersey Beats will bring smiles to faces at Burnley Mechanics on Friday at 7-30pm. Matt Andrews leads the vocal quartet as a tribute to Frankie Valli, telling the story of how the band formed and reached the dizzy heights of TV, fame and fortune. Performing alongside him is an amazing trio of vocal talent in the form of Johnny, Michael and Toby who take the roles of Nick Massi, Bob Guadio and Tommy Devito. Comedy host Leye D. Johns will bring a light-hearted flavour to proceedings while Viva show girls complete the cast line-up, with moves from the 60s and 70s. The show will also bring current hits to life with that same Doo Wop style, making OH WHAT A NITE! different to any tribute show you will ever see. Tickets: £26.50 via https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873635783

Photo: Burnley Mechanics

Photo Sales

4. Sinderella - The Adult Panto

By invitation of Prince Charming, you are officially invited to The Royal Ball this month as Adult Panto Tour returns with Sinderella. This magical, naughty tale features a star-studded cast performing at Colne Muni on Wednesday from 7-30pm. Doors open at 6-45pm. Will poor Cinderella make it to the ball or will her wicked Step Mother, Detox (Drag Race Season Five and All Stars Season Two) and Ugly Sisters stop her? Will Prince Charming and HUNdini, David Potts (Ibiza Weekender) find Cinderella and ensure the glass slipper is returned to her and true love prevails? This utterly filthy "laugh-a-minute script" boasting cheesy anthems also stars Janey Jacke (Drag Race Holland Season 1 and UK vs The World Season 1) as Fairy Drag Mother while Davey Hopper returns at the lovable Buttons. Age 13 plus (contains adult material, including bad language and talk of a sexual nature. Parental guidance advised). Greet and photo takes place after the show. Customers will receive a digitally signed poster and a photo with the Drag Queens (this will be uploaded to Facebook within 72 hours of the event). Please purchase a meet and greet ticket for this opportunity. Tickets: Adult: £25.50; Meet and Greet: £36.50. Book at https://www.themuni.co.uk/ Pictured are: Tiana Biscuit (as Tiana Hardup); David Potts (Hundini); Janey Jacke (Fairy Godmonther); Sophia Stardust (Sophia Hardup); and Detox - Dutchess Detox (evil stepmother).

Photo: Adult Panto Tour

Photo Sales
PendleBurnleyPendleside HospiceRibble ValleyColne
Next Page
Page 1 of 3