Burnley man's mission to help boost young people's mental health

A Burnley man is on a mission to help boost young people's mental health.

Emilio Savino is using his struggles as a launchpad for The Elysium Resilience Programme. The 22-year-old hopes to host a youth-led meeting in town that explores the main issues impacting young people's well-being and any policy changes required to address them. Emilio began exploring the impact of mental health during his university dissertation, which focused on athletes recovering from injuries. It was a topic that resonated with him as a footballer in the Burnley Shadow Youth Team, when he often worried about losing his spot. "I got injured with my knee while playing for SYT, then wanted to pursue physiotherapy [as a career], which was around 2020 to 2021. Then at university in November 2022, I was in the hospital after attempting to take my life. From that point, I wanted to make a difference," said Emilio. He began his mission to help others by challenging himself to run 153km for charity, taking him across the country from Bowness-on-Solway to Tynemouth in just one day. The gruelling feat saw him raise more than £1,000 for Mind. His new initiative will build on that work by exploring the importance of early intervention and positive mental health techniques for children.

Emilio said: "When we're younger, we're more susceptible to change in our behaviour. Most issues start when we're younger." He hopes to invite pupils to a meeting where they can offer insights to movers and shakers about any services they use and how their schools tackle mental health issues. As Emilio said: "We can't make a policy about people without listening to them first." He would also like to work with schools, hold workshops, and talk about his experiences in assemblies to help reduce stigma. "We want to humanise mental health challenges because of the strength in talking about them. Having stories publicly told shows young people that they are not going through this alone. We want to be a safe space for people to grow. "The whole thing is about young people who feel they don't have a voice. We can build something lasting and, hopefully, Burnley can lead the way." If you can support Emilio's new initiative, please contact him on Instagram @Milo_dom03