Adopt a dog: 30 dogs in need of loving homes at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

By John Deehan
Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:18 BST
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary currently has 30 dogs looking for their forever families.

From bouncy youngsters to calm older companions, there’s a dog here to suit every home. Staff say each one has its own personality – and all deserve a second chance.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the sanctuary to meet the dogs and find out more about the process.

More details are available at bleakholt.org. In the meantime, take a look through our gallery:

Breed: Ddb X Sbt Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 3 years 6 months

1. Alba

Breed: Ddb X Sbt Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 3 years 6 months Photo: NA

Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Female Age: 10 years 0 month

2. Luna and Pepsi

Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Female Age: 10 years 0 month Photo: NA

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 0 year 8 months

3. Ebony and Rosie

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 0 year 8 months Photo: NA

Breed: Husky Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 2 years 4 months

4. Sky

Breed: Husky Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 2 years 4 months Photo: NA

