From bouncy youngsters to calm older companions, there’s a dog here to suit every home. Staff say each one has its own personality – and all deserve a second chance.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the sanctuary to meet the dogs and find out more about the process.

More details are available at bleakholt.org. In the meantime, take a look through our gallery:

1 . Alba Breed: Ddb X Sbt Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 3 years 6 months Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . Luna and Pepsi Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Female Age: 10 years 0 month Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Ebony and Rosie Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 0 year 8 months Photo: NA Photo Sales