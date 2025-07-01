Burnley man's 30-year battle for justice following his brother's tragic death

A Burnley man has been battling for justice for his brother for more than 30 years following his tragic death.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Whittle was left devastated when his sibling, Anthony, fell to his death from a road bridge in 1994 aged 30. Anthony died after escaping from a supposedly secure mental health unit in North Wales after suffering a psychotic episode.

The original inquest, which took place three months later, returned an open verdict, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to decide how Anthony's death had come about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher (63) has suffered from PTSD and faced life-threatening illnesses, including sepsis, heart failure, and a stroke. Despite his struggles, he has continuously fought for something rare: a second inquest. More than three decades later, the Attorney General has granted his wish. Christopher calls it his "greatest achievement bar none".

Christopher Whittle, of Burnley (pictured) has secured a second inquest for his brother, who died after escaping from a supposedly secure mental health unit in North Wales.

However, he cannot access legal aid to continue the case.

"For more than 30 years, as a family, we suffered greatly," said Christopher.

Anthony had struggled with mental illness since his teenage years, had been sectioned twice, and tried to take his own life on one occasion, Christopher reveals. After treatment, he enrolled at the University of Wales in Bangor.

But his family soon became concerned for his welfare as he regularly rang home feeling upset. Christopher and his dad drove to his flat, where they found signs of minor drug use and a scribbled note with a message suggesting he was experiencing a severe psychotic episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They discovered that Anthony had gone to the train station and, after being seen looking visibly distressed, was transferred to the Hergest Psychiatric Unit in Bangor.

When Christopher and his father, who was in his mid-seventies, arrived at the unit, they saw Anthony one last time.

"He looked withdrawn, tired, even melancholic. He cried, hugged us, and said that he loved us," said Christopher.

Anthony, who was to stay in the unit, retired to his room. Christopher says he heard a bang a few minutes later, and a psychiatrist told them that Anthony had escaped through a window. A cyclist sadly found his body the next morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher hopes the new inquiry will examine how Anthony was able to escape from a secure unit and what action the hospital and police took to locate him. He is now waiting for a court date for it and to see if he can appeal the decision over legal aid, saying: "I've fought for this. I need to be there."

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which took over responsibility for the Hergest Unit in 2009, has said it will fully cooperate with any subsequent coroner’s inquest into Mr Whittle’s death.

Christopher praised "the incredible work" of law firm RWK Goodman for helping him achieve a new inquest, saying: "The tragedy of Anthony affected us all as a family, and I am the only one left of our original family group. My late parents described me as their rock. I did not feel like it at the time. My mum and dad and Anthony himself would be proud of me up there in Heaven.”