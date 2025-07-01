From bouncy youngsters to older, laid-back companions, there's someone for everyone – and each has so much love to give.
If you’re thinking about adopting, visit the Bleakholt website to learn more about the process and view all the dogs currently in need of a new home.
In the meantime, take a look through our gallery:
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.