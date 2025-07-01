Dog adoption: 26 precious pups at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary looking for a new family

By John Deehan
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:38 BST
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is home to a wonderful mix of rescue dogs, each one patiently waiting to be part of a family again.

From bouncy youngsters to older, laid-back companions, there's someone for everyone – and each has so much love to give.

If you’re thinking about adopting, visit the Bleakholt website to learn more about the process and view all the dogs currently in need of a new home.

In the meantime, take a look through our gallery:

Breed: Pug Sex: Male Age: 2 years 0 month

1. Kai

Breed: Pug Sex: Male Age: 2 years 0 month Photo: Na

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month

2. Toby

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month Photo: NA

Breed: Lab X Amb Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 1 year 6 months

3. Bounty

Breed: Lab X Amb Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 1 year 6 months Photo: NA

Breed: Bulldog (American) Sex: Female Age: 8 years 4 months

4. Ella

Breed: Bulldog (American) Sex: Female Age: 8 years 4 months Photo: NA

