From bouncy youngsters to older, laid-back companions, there's someone for everyone – and each has so much love to give.

If you’re thinking about adopting, visit the Bleakholt website to learn more about the process and view all the dogs currently in need of a new home.

In the meantime, take a look through our gallery:

1 . Kai Breed: Pug Sex: Male Age: 2 years 0 month Photo: Na Photo Sales

2 . Toby Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Bounty Breed: Lab X Amb Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 1 year 6 months Photo: NA Photo Sales