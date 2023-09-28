News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow

Burnley man steps up Great North Run challenge in aid of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation

A Burnley man is stepping up his charity challenge by running a half marathon every month for the next year.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jason Severn originally decided to take on the the Great North Run next September to raise money for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in honour of his granddad, who died of the disease four years ago.

But now the 35-year-old will cover the same distance every month, starting from this Saturday and finishing with the big race next year where he will join around 60,000 runners taking on a route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought it would be good to do it in my granddad’s memory – it means a lot to me, really, and my family and friends are proud of me. When you’re fundraising for charity, it holds you accountable. You have to carry on because people are donating their hard-earned money.”

Most Popular
Burnley man Jason Severn (centre) is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.Burnley man Jason Severn (centre) is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.
Burnley man Jason Severn (centre) is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.
Read More
17 photos as Pendle couple tie knot at Church of St Mary le Ghyll Barnoldswick i...

Jason, a former member of Worsthorne With Hurstwood Runners, is jumping back into the deep end having taken five months off running to help his new puppy settle in.

"I’ve been doing it on and off for most of my life. I started running for mental health reasons. It clears your head and I enjoy it so I thought it would be good to do it for a good cause.”

He is also looking for donations of prizes for a raffle he is hosting at Oaklands Nursing Home where he works as a chef.

Burnley man Jason Severn is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.Burnley man Jason Severn is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.
Burnley man Jason Severn is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To support or join him in the challenge, please search for Jason Lee on Facebook, and to make a monetary donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/jay-severn-1694896207829?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fjay-severn-1694896207829&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

Related topics:BurnleySouth ShieldsNewcastleFacebook