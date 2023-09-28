A Burnley man is stepping up his charity challenge by running a half marathon every month for the next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason Severn originally decided to take on the the Great North Run next September to raise money for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in honour of his granddad, who died of the disease four years ago.

But now the 35-year-old will cover the same distance every month, starting from this Saturday and finishing with the big race next year where he will join around 60,000 runners taking on a route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought it would be good to do it in my granddad’s memory – it means a lot to me, really, and my family and friends are proud of me. When you’re fundraising for charity, it holds you accountable. You have to carry on because people are donating their hard-earned money.”

Burnley man Jason Severn (centre) is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Jason, a former member of Worsthorne With Hurstwood Runners, is jumping back into the deep end having taken five months off running to help his new puppy settle in.

"I’ve been doing it on and off for most of my life. I started running for mental health reasons. It clears your head and I enjoy it so I thought it would be good to do it for a good cause.”

He is also looking for donations of prizes for a raffle he is hosting at Oaklands Nursing Home where he works as a chef.

Burnley man Jason Severn is taking on the Great North Run 2024 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad