Burnley man plans to walk up Pendle Hill as many times as possible in 24 hours for Pendleside Hospice

How do you fancy walking up Pendle Hill to raise money for one of Burnley’s best loved charities?
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Jun 2023, 21:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 21:52 BST

If the answer is ‘yes’ then here is the challenge. Burnley man Daniel Owens plans to do this but with a twist. For on Saturday, June 24th, he aims to walk up and down Pendle as many times as possible within 24 hours to raise money for Pendleside Hospice. And he has invited anyone who would like to take part to join him for one or more laps on the day.

Daniel said: “Last year I completed the Ironman Triathlon for charity and raised over £1,200. I aim to do the same with this event, but this can only be done with the generosity and support of the community.

Daniel Owens is planning as many laps as possible of Pendle Hill later this month to raise money for Pendleside HospiceDaniel Owens is planning as many laps as possible of Pendle Hill later this month to raise money for Pendleside Hospice
“I wanted to do an event which most people can join in with, whereas last year on the Ironman Triathlon, it excluded lots of people, due to them not being experienced in swimming, cycling or running.

“ With this being a walking event, hopefully it will appeal to more people to join in and help out with.”

Daniel was inspired to stage a 24 hour event as, when he completed the ironman challenge, he felt as though he could have kept going.

He added: “I have been doing a lot of training in the Lake District to prepare for this event, as well as lots of running and cycling which definitely helps with walking endurance.

" I hope people will want to join me and raise as much money as possible.”

To donate to Daniel please click HERE.

