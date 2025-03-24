Burnley man plans to 24 hour run and walk for Down Syndrome International

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:26 BST

A Burnley man, no stranger to incredible fund-raising feats, is preparing to run and walk as far as he can in 24 hours for Down Syndrome International.

It is the latest epic challenge for Danny Owens who in the last three years has completed the Ironman Triathlon around Lancashire for Cancer Research, finished a 24 hour walk up and down Pendle Hill for Pendleside Hospice, and last year completed a 12 hour swim at the St Peter’s Centre, Burnley, for the Royal Life Saving Society.

Danny, who works for Burnley Leisure and Culture, said: “This year I will be running and walking as far as I can within 24 hours, mostly around Burnley and surrounding areas, to help raise money for Down Syndrome International.

“The theme of endurance is continuing, following on from the successful charity fitness challenges over the past few years.

“I used to work as a teaching assistant/carer for children and teenagers with Down Syndrome, and other challenging physical and mental conditions. It brought me great joy to bring some form of joy and fulfilment to their lives, seeing them laugh and smile despite their difficulties.

“When I see people with disabilities I think to myself ‘what have I got to complain about?’ I am so fortunate to have vision, hearing, all my limbs, no debilitating mental condition.”

To support Danny please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/daniel-owens-4?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2lRoJoAW8FlmcCK1IZKQLI_C2FV87LjBtcwgV6znNqU8SUU4HeKYLrW3Q_aem_XEZ1c1sjUBwriM4yWzVVzw

Down Syndrome International is a UK based international disabled people's organisation, comprising a membership of individuals and organisations from all over the world, committed to improving quality of life for people with Down syndrome, promoting their right to be included on a full and equal basis with others.

