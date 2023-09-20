Burnley man launches adults' LGBTQ+ friendship group Connect Through in Pendle
Steven Greene is the facilitator of the peer-led group, which runs on the first Friday of every month from 5-30pm to 7-30pm at In-Situ, The Garage, Northlight, Glen Way in Brierfield.
The 36-year-old hopes it will help bring together different communities in the area, including LGBTQ+ members, people of colour, and minority groups, plus their allies.
Through his non-profit, Connect Through, he also aims to create more visibility for these groups in Burnley and Pendle.
"I love living in this area but, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I was aware there are not many opportunities for adults to stay here and meet other like-minded people. I was going to Manchester and found that a lot of others were also moving on to meet people like themselves.
“The group is a really great way to get people out, prevent isolation and promote wellbeing, but it is definitely about having fun, being creative and celebrating each other.
"It’s a celebration of community and individuality and fun. I’ve noticed growing up here, there is a lot of diversity but communities stay within themselves so it’s my dream to bring them together. We live in an absolutely beautiful area of the country but I think it’s important to have more visibility of LGBTQ+ people, minority groups and people of colour. I think it would be very powerful and magical to see what happens when you bring all the different communities together. Maybe we’d all learn from each other.”
He added: "I’d encourage anyone who wants to make friends and be creative to come along and be part of this wonderful friendship group. It’s a new adventure to build togetherness and community and I hope it will help people thrive, feel happy, and create meaningful friendships.”
With the first meeting attracting 27 people last month, Steven hopes to build on that with a second event already in the calendar when Diana DoGood will perform at a Bingo night on on Friday, October 6th.
Anyone who could support the group is asked to contact Steven by searching for Connect Through on Facebook or emailing him on [email protected]