Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steven Greene is the facilitator of the peer-led group, which runs on the first Friday of every month from 5-30pm to 7-30pm at In-Situ, The Garage, Northlight, Glen Way in Brierfield.

The 36-year-old hopes it will help bring together different communities in the area, including LGBTQ+ members, people of colour, and minority groups, plus their allies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through his non-profit, Connect Through, he also aims to create more visibility for these groups in Burnley and Pendle.

Steven Greene, of Burnley, has set up an adults' LGBTQ+ friendship group in Pendle as part of Connect Through.

"I love living in this area but, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I was aware there are not many opportunities for adults to stay here and meet other like-minded people. I was going to Manchester and found that a lot of others were also moving on to meet people like themselves.

“The group is a really great way to get people out, prevent isolation and promote wellbeing, but it is definitely about having fun, being creative and celebrating each other.

"It’s a celebration of community and individuality and fun. I’ve noticed growing up here, there is a lot of diversity but communities stay within themselves so it’s my dream to bring them together. We live in an absolutely beautiful area of the country but I think it’s important to have more visibility of LGBTQ+ people, minority groups and people of colour. I think it would be very powerful and magical to see what happens when you bring all the different communities together. Maybe we’d all learn from each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I’d encourage anyone who wants to make friends and be creative to come along and be part of this wonderful friendship group. It’s a new adventure to build togetherness and community and I hope it will help people thrive, feel happy, and create meaningful friendships.”

With the first meeting attracting 27 people last month, Steven hopes to build on that with a second event already in the calendar when Diana DoGood will perform at a Bingo night on on Friday, October 6th.