Burnley man launches adults' LGBTQ+ friendship group Connect Through in Pendle

A Burnley man has launched an adults’ LGBTQ+ friendship group in Pendle.
By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
Steven Greene is the facilitator of the peer-led group, which runs on the first Friday of every month from 5-30pm to 7-30pm at In-Situ, The Garage, Northlight, Glen Way in Brierfield.

The 36-year-old hopes it will help bring together different communities in the area, including LGBTQ+ members, people of colour, and minority groups, plus their allies.

Through his non-profit, Connect Through, he also aims to create more visibility for these groups in Burnley and Pendle.

Steven Greene, of Burnley, has set up an adults' LGBTQ+ friendship group in Pendle as part of Connect Through.Steven Greene, of Burnley, has set up an adults' LGBTQ+ friendship group in Pendle as part of Connect Through.
Steven Greene, of Burnley, has set up an adults' LGBTQ+ friendship group in Pendle as part of Connect Through.

"I love living in this area but, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I was aware there are not many opportunities for adults to stay here and meet other like-minded people. I was going to Manchester and found that a lot of others were also moving on to meet people like themselves.

“The group is a really great way to get people out, prevent isolation and promote wellbeing, but it is definitely about having fun, being creative and celebrating each other.

"It’s a celebration of community and individuality and fun. I’ve noticed growing up here, there is a lot of diversity but communities stay within themselves so it’s my dream to bring them together. We live in an absolutely beautiful area of the country but I think it’s important to have more visibility of LGBTQ+ people, minority groups and people of colour. I think it would be very powerful and magical to see what happens when you bring all the different communities together. Maybe we’d all learn from each other.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: "I’d encourage anyone who wants to make friends and be creative to come along and be part of this wonderful friendship group. It’s a new adventure to build togetherness and community and I hope it will help people thrive, feel happy, and create meaningful friendships.”

With the first meeting attracting 27 people last month, Steven hopes to build on that with a second event already in the calendar when Diana DoGood will perform at a Bingo night on on Friday, October 6th.

Anyone who could support the group is asked to contact Steven by searching for Connect Through on Facebook or emailing him on [email protected]

