A caring bridegroom didn’t let the fact his grandmother was unable to be at his wedding due to ill health stop her from being part of his big day.

Peggy Carpenter was thrilled to see her grandson Brad and his bride Hannah arrive at the MHA Belvedere Manor in Colne, where she lives, after saying their vows.

The couple arranged for a special blessing of their vows by chaplain Joseph Gibson. Staff at the home made sure the atmosphere was just like a real wedding and the blessing was witnessed by the families of the bride and groom aswell as residents and staff.

Speaking after the ceremony Peggy said: “It was a great surprise to see the wedding and the whole thing was wonderful.