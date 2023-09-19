Couple celebrating 30 years of their upholstery and soft furnishings business Swankies champion Colne as a great place to trade
In 1993, David and Jo’anne Greenwood were aiming to grow their upholstery and soft furnishing business from a Nelson workshop when they spotted a split-level former joinery works in Stanley Street, just off Albert Road, and agreed it was ideal for them.
It took the couple a lot of hard work and a hefty investment to transform the dusty premises into their workshop and design studio showroom, and they named their business Swankies to reflect their upmarket service.
Now Swankies is well established in Colne, creating exclusive custom-built upholstery, ranging from suites, chairs, stools, screens and bed headrests to hotel interiors.
The couple started their business in a small workshop behind Wavelengths, Nelson. David, a master upholsterer working at a large company, had become increasingly disillusioned with the quality of mass-produced suites in the industry.
The couple, who have been married for 38 years, will never forget the day David quit mass production. Minutes after he got home from his last day at the factory, Jo’anne arrived with the news that she was expecting their second child.
Jo’anne combined motherhood with studies, training in interior design for four years. In 1993, with a growing reputation and a full order book, the couple moved their business to Colne.
David, who trained with Manchester College of Building and Burnley Municipal College for his City & Guilds qualifications, creates all Swankies’ new products, and he also likes to give clients’ old favourite furniture pieces a new lease of life, using traditional methods to re-upholster and re-cover them. Jo’anne is the designer, providing a bespoke service for interiors and the couple keep abreast of latest trends in the industry to keep their service up to the minute.
Jo’anne is so confident in Colne’s future that she joined the board of Colne BID – the Business Improvement District – which brings businesses together to promote the town.
“Colne is a great town for shops and other businesses”, she said.
“The years have flown, and we have had the privilege of meeting and serving some lovely people. We’d like to thank all our past and future clients for making our dream a reality.”