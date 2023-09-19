Colne is a great place to do business, according to a couple who have just celebrated 30 years in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 1993, David and Jo’anne Greenwood were aiming to grow their upholstery and soft furnishing business from a Nelson workshop when they spotted a split-level former joinery works in Stanley Street, just off Albert Road, and agreed it was ideal for them.

It took the couple a lot of hard work and a hefty investment to transform the dusty premises into their workshop and design studio showroom, and they named their business Swankies to reflect their upmarket service.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and Jo’anne Greenwood are celebrating 30 years of their sofr furnishings and upholstery business, Swankies, in Colne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Swankies is well established in Colne, creating exclusive custom-built upholstery, ranging from suites, chairs, stools, screens and bed headrests to hotel interiors.

The couple started their business in a small workshop behind Wavelengths, Nelson. David, a master upholsterer working at a large company, had become increasingly disillusioned with the quality of mass-produced suites in the industry.

The couple, who have been married for 38 years, will never forget the day David quit mass production. Minutes after he got home from his last day at the factory, Jo’anne arrived with the news that she was expecting their second child.

Jo’anne combined motherhood with studies, training in interior design for four years. In 1993, with a growing reputation and a full order book, the couple moved their business to Colne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, who trained with Manchester College of Building and Burnley Municipal College for his City & Guilds qualifications, creates all Swankies’ new products, and he also likes to give clients’ old favourite furniture pieces a new lease of life, using traditional methods to re-upholster and re-cover them. Jo’anne is the designer, providing a bespoke service for interiors and the couple keep abreast of latest trends in the industry to keep their service up to the minute.

Jo’anne is so confident in Colne’s future that she joined the board of Colne BID – the Business Improvement District – which brings businesses together to promote the town.

“Colne is a great town for shops and other businesses”, she said.