Burnley Live 2023: Organisers want next year's festival to take over the whole town

"This is only the beginning."

By John Deehan
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:36 BST

Burnley Live organisers are confident next year's festival could truly put the town on the map – if the support is there.

Thousands of revellers enjoyed a Bank Holiday Weekend to remember as the two-day musical extravaganza brought fun, and even a little sun, to the town centre.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar with some of the Burnley Live organisers. Photo: Andy FordBurnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar with some of the Burnley Live organisers. Photo: Andy Ford
As part of the event, a partial road closure in Ormerod Street saw a stage erected at its junction with Hargreaves Street, where bands including The Vibe, You Me and The Machine, Revolver, Defunked, Design Rewind, Three Phase, Bad Habits, Inciders, Billy and The Biscuit Brothers, Supernova and Roadkoustic played.

The arena was funded by Remedy and Mojito’s, with both sets of bar owners over the moon with how the weekend went.

Remedy's Madge Nawaz and Gaz Ali said: "It was an incredible weekend. We're always hearing, 'nothing ever goes on in Burnley'. That's simply not true, and this proves it. But that doesn't mean we can't do more.

"When the first Burnley Live took place, we had a big stage in the town centre outside McDonald's. We'd love that again, alongside the Ormerod Street stage. This isn't about one venue, or one business, it's about everyone working together for the betterment of Burnley.

The Ormerod Street stage at Burnley Live 2023The Ormerod Street stage at Burnley Live 2023
"If we get the support, we could put on a town centre event that rivals all the others across the region. It was great to see council leader Afrasiab Anwar come down to support us as well. We really appreciated that. "

Adam and Brooklyn Wolski-Brown, who run Mojito’s, said: "We'd all like to thank every single person who came down. Putting on events like this takes time and a lot of hard work; but seeing the streets filled with everyone having a good time makes it all worthwhile. Also, a big thank you to all the staff, the security teams, the bands, Kev Furber for filming/promotion, Andy Ford for photos, and Burnley BID, who helped us with the road closure. Without them, none of this would have happened.

"Ideally, we'd like to make the road closure a more regular occurrence. It'd bring a different dimension to the town centre, and would undoubtedly help the early evening economy and weekday trade. It happens in the big cities like Manchester, so why shouldn't it happen here in Burnley?”

