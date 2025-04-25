Burnley interfaith charity keeps its royal award after two trustees quit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley interfaith charity has kept its royal award after two of its trustees accused of anti-Semitism resigned.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision followed a government inquiry into Building Bridges in Burnley (BBB) as a result of an investigation by the Jewish Chronicle.

The organisation last year was given a King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) – the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK – for “promoting harmony and understanding across all faiths and none”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The publication alleges that the charity, set up in 2001 following race riots in the town, had been associated with anti-Semitic activity.

Building Bridges in Burnley.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Lancashire Lieutenancy conducted a two-month investigation into the allegations and have ruled that following the resignations of two trustees the charity can retain the KAVS but will be monitored.

In February, the Jewish Chronicle claimed that officials at the charity shared messages comparing Israel with Nazi Germany and images that evoked the “blood libel”.

It alleged that former Labour councillor Bea Foster organised a protest outside then-MP for Burnley Antony Higginbotham’s office against Israel’s war in Gaza in which she used props of dead babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jewish Chronicle also claimed that fellow trustee Mozaquir Ali, the vice president of BBB, shared a photo on Facebook of the Statue of Liberty feeding a child draped in an Israeli flag and drinking a blood-filled bottle bearing a Palestinian flag.

Both Ms Foster and Mr Ali have now resigned from their posts.

A DCMS spokeswoman said: “The promotion of anti-Aemitic, extremist or terrorist views in charities is completely unacceptable.

“The Government takes these issues incredibly seriously and following a full investigation, DCMS required both the volunteers in question at Building Bridges in Burnley to resign from their positions within the charity and to have no involvement with it for a period of three years.

“This has now happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“BBB has been informed that they will be monitored for further instances of behaviours and at that point removing the award will be the next option.

“Building Bridges in Burnley agreed to comply fully and has also given assurances that social media training for all trustees and members will take place, alongside a thorough review of all its existing policies.”

A BBB spokesman said: “We can confirm that the matter has now been resolved.

“We are pleased to welcome our new trustees and directors, and we look forward to continuing our important work, serving our communities as we have proudly done for the past 25 years.”