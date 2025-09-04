A Burnley imam claims the use of weed and nitrous oxide has become more visible in the Muslim community.

Imam Ghulaam Mustafa Nawaz says he now sees people using weed in front of mosques in Burnley, as well as empty nitrous oxide canisters littering the streets once or twice a week.

“It’s gone really bad in our community. I see empty canisters in mosque car parks because people just think it’s normal. It’s led to people having fits and seizures,” he said.

“There are hotspots in Burnley and the surrounding areas where people go and have them. I live in Duke Bar, the hub where this happens.”

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Heavy regular use of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, can lead to serious nerve damage and even paralysis. Smoking cannabis can cause serious diseases like cancer, lung disease, heart disease, and stroke. It can also create mental health problems, including increasing your chances of developing illnesses like schizophrenia.

Imam Ghulaam would like to see more awareness of the health impact of the substances among young Muslims and is encouraging imams to speak about the issue.

“The number of speeches I’ve given about weed and nitrous oxide is unbelievable. When you hear nitrous oxide, you think that’s a bit scary. Laughing gas sounds normal. [Young users] think, ‘Come on, lads, let’s have a laugh,’ and they sit in a car and have a session.”

And with weed, he added, some young people think, “It’s just a joint.”

That’s why he’d like to see more links between health services and places of worship, including talks that outline the dangers of the drugs.

The problem, Imam Ghulaam added, is compounded by a stigma around using addiction recovery services among Muslims.

“I know people in our community take going to rehab like it’s a shame to their families. No one wants to talk about it.”

He also believes more needs to be done to stop vulnerable young people from falling into drug dealing, and that more awareness is needed in the Muslim community of the range of courses, apprenticeships, and opportunities available in the town.

“I know who all the drug dealers and users are in Duke Bar because we have lived here all our lives. Maybe this is a bit controversial, but a lot of drug dealers in our community, I think, at heart, they’re good lads, but there is nothing there for them. Today, when someone graduates from university, they’re not promised a job at the end of it.

“I think every mosque, church, and synagogue should have a careers fair. High schools need to change as well. A lot of lads I speak to who went to high school in Burnley say whenever they messed about, they were looked at as hopeless. I sympathise with them. I think we’re just not making them feel welcome anywhere.

“Even if you see a drug dealer, no one wants to sympathise with why this person is in this position in the first place. No one is born a drug dealer or drug user. In Burnley, there’s little in place to help dealers move forward - limited access to education, almost no interview or CV support, and few real job opportunities. Without tailored pathways, many end up stuck in the same cycle.”