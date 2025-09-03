Detectives are hunting a woman wanted in connection with the illegal sale of fake weight loss drugs after more than £32k worth of dodgy Mounjaro and Ozempic was seized.

City of London Police are appealing for help to trace Christina Parfitt, 40, as part of a probe into an organised crime group accused of selling fake and unlicensed drugs online at heavily discounted prices.

It comes after the force raided a Lancashire-based fulfilment company and seized £32,000 worth of what is believed to be counterfeit Mounjaro, Ozempic and Retatrutide.

Further analysis of the items uncovered that the products contained more than four times the recommended dose.

It is believed these drugs were being shipped via the company and illegally sold in the UK - without a prescription or licence from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), police said.

Mounjaro and Ozempic are prescription-only medicines in the UK and can only be obtained legally with a prescription from a registered healthcare professional.

Retatrutide is a medicine which is currently still in clinical trials and is yet to be approved by any regulatory authority globally.

City of London Police is now urging the public to be aware of the dangers of purchasing counterfeit medicines online.

Detective Constable Jason Theobald from the City of London Police’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit, said: "Members of the public must be aware of the very real dangers of purchasing counterfeit or unlicenced medicines online.

"Not only are they potentially unsafe, but they could also be sold without the necessary medical advice and therefore are extremely dangerous to the public.

"Anyone with information or who may have purchased counterfeit medicine, is encouraged to contact the City of London Police immediately."

He said the public is advised to:

- Only purchase medicines from licensed pharmacies with a valid prescription.

- Avoid offers on social media or websites selling prescription-only drugs at reduced prices.

- If in doubt, seek advice from a healthcare professional or check the MHRA’s list of registered suppliers.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Christina Parfitt, or anyone who has any information about the sale of counterfeit or unlicensed medicines, is urged to contact the City of London Police on 101 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.