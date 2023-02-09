Sam Szarko received a call from her husband, Abdullah Donmez, shortly after the earthquake in the southern Turkish province of Hatay where he lives with his family.

Sam, who runs Salon 70, said: "He rang me to say both he and his family had all survived but their home had gone and they had lost absolutely everything.

"He just kept saying how lucky they had been as he had held the hands of some of his friends as they lay dying in the rubble. He told me his grandmother had been trapped but she was rescued.

Sam Szarko with her Turkish husband Abdullah. He and his family survived the earthquake in Turkey but lost their home and everything they own

"I felt numb at first, it was hard to take it in and after that first conversation it was another 30 hours before I heard from him so I was beside myself.”

Hatay was at the centre of the earthquake and Abdullah has told Sam not one building has been left standing. Abdullah and his relatives, including his parents, aunts and uncles are now making their way to Marmaris where Sam (37) has arranged an apartment for them to stay in.

Sam and Abdullah (26) have been together for a year after meeting on holiday. They married last month in Marmaris and Abdullah plans to come and live in the UK with Sam.

Sam Szarko with her husband Abdullah Donmez and her children Amelia and Elliott

On Tuesday Sam will fly out to Turkey with clothes and other donations after she launched an appeal on social media. She has already been inundated with offers of help and Easy Jet has given her an unlimited baggage allowance. Anything she can't carry will be shipped on.

Sam added: "I am appealing for women's clothing sizes 10 and 14, clothes for boys aged five, seven,10 and 16 and girls aged 11 and 12.

"I am also collecting mens' clothes sizes small and medium but anything at all that people want to donate would be great as we can pass them on to other families in need."

Donated items can be dropped off at Sam's salon in Temple Street or she will arrange collection if you ring 01282 750300.