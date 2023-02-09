Pizza is a celebrated art form across the globe – and here in Burnley we diners take it very seriously.
The proof is in the pizza slice, with the town boasting numerous takeaways and restaurants whose own take on the Italian classic has earned them a loyal fanbase.
Our readers have told us their favourite places to go for pizza in Burnley. In no particular order, here are the top 11:
1. Freshly baked pizza
View of pizza during Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza LA Reception at Pizzeria Bianco on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix)
Photo: Andrew Toth
2. Ballaro' Restaurant.
Ballaro' Restaurant, Barracks Road, Burnley, is an authentic Italian family business. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard, Burnley
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Francesco's, Burnley
Francesco's, which opened in Padiham Road, Burnley, at the end of last year, whips up authentic Italian pizzas.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Astoria Tapas & Pizzeria
Astoria Tapas Bar and Pizzeria Burnley is a relaxed town centre restaurant in St James' Row, serving up exciting Neapolitan pizzas. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard