11 top Burnley restaurants and takeaways serving delicious pizza, according to our readers

Pizza is a celebrated art form across the globe – and here in Burnley we diners take it very seriously.

By Laura Longworth
8 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:19am

The proof is in the pizza slice, with the town boasting numerous takeaways and restaurants whose own take on the Italian classic has earned them a loyal fanbase.

Our readers have told us their favourite places to go for pizza in Burnley. In no particular order, here are the top 11:

1. Freshly baked pizza

View of pizza during Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza LA Reception at Pizzeria Bianco on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix)

Photo: Andrew Toth

2. Ballaro' Restaurant.

Ballaro' Restaurant, Barracks Road, Burnley, is an authentic Italian family business. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard, Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Francesco's, Burnley

Francesco's, which opened in Padiham Road, Burnley, at the end of last year, whips up authentic Italian pizzas. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Astoria Tapas & Pizzeria

Astoria Tapas Bar and Pizzeria Burnley is a relaxed town centre restaurant in St James' Row, serving up exciting Neapolitan pizzas. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley