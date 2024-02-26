Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For Cath was born on February 29th, a date that only comes around every four years. So, since she came into the world in 1940 Cath has only been able to celebrate 20 birthdays. So her family are determined to make a big fuss of her ‘21st.’

Cath’s granddaughter, Charlotte Clews said: “We have a cake, balloons and banners all ready and we are taking her out for a special family meal.”

Cath Bland, who will celebrate her '21st' birthday on Thursday, February 29th, with her daughter Dorothy and grandchildren, at her 80th birthday celebrations

Cath, whose real age is 84, was born in Dartford and was moved North as a child during the war when her father joined the RAF. Growing up in Blackburn Cath attended Notre Dame School. After marrying and having four children, Cath and her family emigrated to Australia in the 1960s, returning in 1972 when Cath decided to train as a nurse. She was a great success, going on to become a sister at the Old Church Hospital in Romford.

Cath, who has five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, retired to Malta in the Year 2000 but that was shortlived when the owners of a private hospital on the island asked her to run it. For the next seven years Cath ran the hospital, which had many celebrity patients, including rock singer Jon Bon Jovi. Cath flew all over the world, accompanying patients who had been treated at the hospital on their journey home.