Seven-year-old Ellie Speight is the aquarium’s official “voice” helping to champion sea creatures’ protection, raise awareness of endangered species, and inspire other young people.

Ellie, who first visited SEA LIFE Blackpool when she was just six-months-old, beat hundreds of other youngsters to be selected for the role. Her voiceover will be played to the thousands of people who visit the aquarium every year, educating them about conservation and marine life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mum, Alison Speight, said: “Being crowned SEA LIFE Blackpool’s Rockpool Ranger is a dream come true for Ellie. Ever since she visited SEA LIFE and learnt about its work saving and helping injured sea animals, she has been determined to do all she can to help. We are very proud of her.”

SEA LIFE Blackpool's first ever Rockpool Ranger Ellie Speight is shown the ropes by aquarist Matthew Errington. Photo by Anthony Devlin Photography.

Ellie, who has visited SEA LIFE over 50 times, impressed judges with her passion and knowledge for protecting marine life and commitment to raising awareness of conservation.

She will help maintain the aquarium’s water, prepare food for sea creatures like sharks, turtles and jellyfish, breed aquatic species and guide visitors on their immersive SEA LIFE experience, explaining all about the marine wildlife.

Scott Blacker, head aquarist, trained the youngster in how the aquarium supports the local environment and rescues rare sea animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ellie blew all the judges away with her passion for protecting ocean wildlife. At just seven-years-old, she has grasped the danger that sea life is under and is trying in many ways, from selling her teddies to raise money for SEA LIFE Trust, attending the beach cleans and even adopting a seal, to make a positive difference and inspire other young people. Ellie is the perfect person to help us champion sea creatures’ protection and raise awareness of endangered species.

“It has been a privilege to train her to be our inaugural Rockpool Ranger and she has thoroughly impressed me with her desire to learn as much as she can; she was born for the role.”

SEA LIFE Blackpool runs volunteer beach cleans on Blackpool Promenade on Saturdays to help remove the tons of waste polluting our seas and harming marine wildlife.