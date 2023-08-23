The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, a vital Burnley-based charity perhaps best known for its popular screening days which see hundreds of men across the town sign up for blood tests, has been awarded a £1,000 cash grant, courtest of Miller Homes’ Community Fund.

The registered charity was set up by Barry Kilby, former chairman of Burnley Football Club, who himself is living with prostate cancer. The appeal was created to encourage men to get tested for by having a simple PSA blood test. Testing days are held at sporting venues such as football stadiums, golf clubs and cricket grounds and are all run by volunteers.

Since 2015, the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal has tested nearly 10,000 men with over 800 having a raised PSA level, prompting them to get further medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Kilby commented: “At the moment, there is no screening offered to men for prostate cancer on the NHS. This can result in a late diagnosis and sadly in most cases, no cure, so our offer of a simple blood test is highly important for earlier treatments and recovery. The money from Miller Homes will go towards funding our future screening events in the area and hopefully educating the men of Burnley on the importance of getting tested too.”

Miller Homes Development Manager Sarah Calderbank-Jenkins with The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal Chairman Barry Kilby and Trustees Graham Lancashire and Michael Evans. credit: leeboswellphotography.com

The next screening event is due to take place at Clitheroe Golf Club on October 7th, with the cash donation from Miller Homes’ Community Fund going directly towards the running of this event.

The Community Fund initiative was set up by the builder in September 2022, for local groups to have the opportunity to apply for donations between a minimum of £250 and a maximum of £2,000 as part of Miller Homes’ ongoing commitment to support communities.

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ Sales Director for the North West, said: “What’s great about our Community Fund is that it benefits all different types of charities, and this appeal is no different. Our selection committee knew we had to support this one – what an amazing and incredibly important cause.”