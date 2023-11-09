The magic of Christmas returns to Burnley later this month when the town hosts its lights switch-on extravaganza.

Burnley Christmas lights switch-on takes place in the town centre on Saturday, November 18.

Taking place on Saturday, November 18, the event, organised by Burnley Business Improvement District with support from Charter Walk, Burnley Council, Burnley Leisure & Culture and Burnley Markets, promises festive fun for the whole family with activities across the town centre and an exciting stage show.

Everything kicks off at 11am when visitors will be able to play free crazy golf on Curzon Street, and from noon a range of seasonal characters will be entertaining the crowds.

Choirs and the Burnley Alliance Silver Band will be on hand to provide yuletide music throughout the day, too, before the stage show on St James’s Street gets into full swing in the afternoon.

Music, dance, pantomime, and The Grinch will ensure Christmas cheer, before the magical lantern parade – led by Batala Lancaster – winds its way around the town centre from 4pm, with Father Christmas and his cheeky elf joining in.

The day then draws to a spellbinding finale at 5pm when the countdown to the lights switch-on begins.

But it’s not just in the town centre where you’ll find an event taking place, as Burnley FC are also hosting a World Record Food Donation attempt. With a whole host of activities taking place in the fan zone, it’s set to be a fantastic event for a great cause.

Shirley Blackledge, from Burnley BID, said: “The theme for this year centres around Burnley believing in Christmas and invoking the magic of the most wonderful time of the year.

“With walkabout acts, festive music, performances and a jam-packed stage show, there is festive fun for the whole family at every turn, so make sure the date is in your diary and come along!”

Mark Dempsey, from Burnley Leisure, added: “Alongside the event being hosted by Burnley FC, Saturday 18th November is shaping up to be a great day with lots to see and do. If you’re looking for the perfect event to get you into the Christmas spirit, then Burnley is the place to come!