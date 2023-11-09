New tenants set to take over at helm of The White Bear pub in Barrowford
and live on Freeview channel 276
MTS Bars Ltd will manage The White Bear at Barrowford for the Stonegate Group. Built in 1607, the Gisburn Road watering hole is a grade two listed building and was once home to ‘cotton king’ James Hargreaves who was a weaver, carpenter and inventor.
Long established as a traditional pub the new tenants are keen to preserve that image and are planning to introduce a new food menu at Christmas and in the New Year. Around three to seven new jobs will also be created at the pub alongside the existing staff.
A spokesman for MTS Bars said: “The White Bear is a beautiful building in a great position. It has suffered some bad luck recently so we have a plan to get it back on track as a good local where people can come for a drink or good quality food at affordable prices.
“It will take some time for the settling in period but we want people to come down and give us their feedback on the place once we are up and running.
“We have cask ales and beer on draught and will be looking at changing the opening times in the future.”
This is the fifth hospitality venue MTS Bars has taken on in Lancashire and the second one in Barrowford.