These 10 Burnley and Pendle celebs are ready to burn up the dancefloor.

Pendleside Hospice is hosting its own version of the British hit reality show Strictly Come Dancing on Friday at Impact Conferencing at Life Church in Sycamore Avenue, Burnley.

The sell-out Pendleside Does Strictly is part of the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations and will follow the same format as the popular BBC One program, with 10 “novice” competitors learning two dances to perform on the night in front of a panel of judges who will score them. The competition will then heat up with a dance-off between the top two couples to decide the overall winner.

Professional dancers from Sanderson Dance are lending their expertise to whip the celebs into shape and provide the training.

Guests watching the show will also enjoy a two-course meal, entertainment from Burnley College Dance and professional singer Josh Hindle, followed by dancing until late.

To support the event and make a donation to the hospice, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/pendleside-does-strictly

Here is the line-up of 10 local celebs with their dance partners:

Aneesa McGladdery, Colne BID manager and local councillor, with dancer Lewis.

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills and Innovation at Burnley College, with dancer Tiffany.

Kiko Rodriguez, founder of DRN Sports and father to Burnley footballer, Jay Rodriguez, with his wife.