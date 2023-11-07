News you can trust since 1877
Meet the Burnley and Pendle celebs strutting their stuff in Strictly Come Dancing-style competition in aid of Pendleside Hospice

These 10 Burnley and Pendle celebs are ready to burn up the dancefloor.
By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:11 GMT

Pendleside Hospice is hosting its own version of the British hit reality show Strictly Come Dancing on Friday at Impact Conferencing at Life Church in Sycamore Avenue, Burnley.

The sell-out Pendleside Does Strictly is part of the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations and will follow the same format as the popular BBC One program, with 10 “novice” competitors learning two dances to perform on the night in front of a panel of judges who will score them. The competition will then heat up with a dance-off between the top two couples to decide the overall winner.

Professional dancers from Sanderson Dance are lending their expertise to whip the celebs into shape and provide the training.

Guests watching the show will also enjoy a two-course meal, entertainment from Burnley College Dance and professional singer Josh Hindle, followed by dancing until late.

To support the event and make a donation to the hospice, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/pendleside-does-strictly

Here is the line-up of 10 local celebs with their dance partners:

Aneesa McGladdery, Colne BID manager and local councillor, with dancer Lewis.

Aneesa McGladdery, Colne BID manager and local councillor, with dancer Lewis. Photo: Submit

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills and Innovation at Burnley College, with dancer Tiffany.

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills and Innovation at Burnley College, with dancer Tiffany. Photo: Submit

Kiko Rodriguez, founder of DRN Sports and father to Burnley footballer, Jay Rodriguez, with his wife.

Kiko Rodriguez, founder of DRN Sports and father to Burnley footballer, Jay Rodriguez, with his wife. Photo: Submit

Karen Butler-Charlton (right), maintenance manager at Pendleside Hospice, and dancer Carol.

Karen Butler-Charlton (right), maintenance manager at Pendleside Hospice, and dancer Carol. Photo: Submit

