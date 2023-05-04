Andrew Howarth (27) has struggled with depression and intrusive thoughts on and off for the last 15 years but has found a form of therapy, inspired by the Clarets’ exploits in winning the Championship this season.

Andrew, from Read, explained: “I am a huge Burnley fan, but I also love creating media by doing graphic design and video editing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been spending my spare time recently creating videos of the football club and uploading them to YouTube as well as creating pictures of Burnley players past and present and sharing them on social media.

Andrew Haworth's graphic design of Burnley forward Nathan Tella

“I have also began expanding my horizons past just Burnley and started making pictures for other football clubs as well.

“I struggle with depression and one of the biggest things I use for my therapy is creating these pieces of media as a way of expressing myself. I was advised by my doctor and therapist to reach out to Burnley Football Club and show them some of the work that I have done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, who works in customer services, recently had to take time off work due to his illness and found that creating the images has helped him to get back on his feet. And one of his creations, of Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez, met with approval from the Burnley-born player who praised his creation on Instagram.

Andrew Howarth's creation of Burnley left back Ian Maatsen

“It meant a great deal to get a response from Jay Rodriguez. I studied media studies at Burnley College and film at Liverpool John Moores University so it’s nice to use what I learned there as a hobby but also as therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going on Turf Moor this season to watch Burnley has been magical. I know that Jordan North coined Turf Moor his happy place but that’s true for me too. Watching the matches has made me feel like me and kept me grounded.

“I’m really proud of my creations and I hope other people like them too. Doing something you love is a great way to take your mind off things.”