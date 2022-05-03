The iCare Food Hub in Burnley, which is located at Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Centre in Clegg Street, is held on the last Sunday of every month and over the summer months is open from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Prior to Covid-19 the hub, which was set up by Ghulam Mustafa in collaboration with the mosque, was very busy with a good cross section of people making use of the resources and staff. But since it re-opened at the end of the pandemic volunteers have noticed the numbers have dropped drastically and they believe it could be because people are not aware of its existence.

Keen to promote its services a social event was held and and open invitation went out to the community to the Unity Iftaar (opening of fast) before Eid.

The Masjid food hub in Clegg Street, Burnley, held an open event to showcase what it does to help people

The hub is available to anyone who wishes to attend and you don't need a referral, which is usually the case with a food bank.

People can self refer themselves and even if you are housebound the project offers a delivery service.

Along with budgeting advice the hub can also offer a listening ear to anyone who may be struggling to cope, either financially or with any other issues.